Sezzle (ASX:SZL) hopes raised for US options

Buy now pay later provider Sezzle (ASX:SZL) says they have spoken with representatives from the State of California Department of Business and Oversight and now feel confident they may eventually operate in the US.



They say based on those discussions, Sezzle is confident that they have a path to resolution in creating a successful application for a State of California Finance Lender License. The Company will continue to update the market of any material developments.



Last week Sezzle advised that its California Financing Law license application was to be rejected triggering a sell-off in the company's shares.



Shares in Sezzle (ASX:SZL) are trading 25 per cent higher at $1.70.



