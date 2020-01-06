Iress (ASX:IRE) acquires BC Gateways

by Rachael Jones January 07, 2020 08:35 AM

Iress (ASX:IRE) today announced it has acquired blockchain communication platform provider, BC Gateways.

BC Gateways’ blockchain platform allows data to be published and distributed in a timely, accurate and auditable way using a ‘shared source of truth’.

BC Gateways currently has an initial focus on helping Australian financial institutions share large volumes of pricing, tax and regulatory data across the investment management value chain.

Shares in Iress (ASX:IRE) closed 1.6 per cent lower yesterday at $13.33.
 

