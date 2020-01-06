Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) sign agreement for Okvau Gold Project

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 06, 2020 11:00 AM

Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) has now received the final signed Mineral Investment Agreement for the Okvau Gold Project.

Approval had been received for the execution of the MIA from the Cambodian Council of Ministers however the MIA has now been finalised by the Minister of Mines & Energy and the Minister of Economy & Finance.

The final execution of the MIA now allows for Emerald to commence importation of capital items for the development of the Okvau Gold Project.

Shares in Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) trading 3.8 per cent higher at 4 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.