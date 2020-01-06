Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) sign agreement for Okvau Gold Project

Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) has now received the final signed Mineral Investment Agreement for the Okvau Gold Project.



Approval had been received for the execution of the MIA from the Cambodian Council of Ministers however the MIA has now been finalised by the Minister of Mines & Energy and the Minister of Economy & Finance.



The final execution of the MIA now allows for Emerald to commence importation of capital items for the development of the Okvau Gold Project.



Shares in Emerald Resources (ASX:EMR) trading 3.8 per cent higher at 4 cents.

