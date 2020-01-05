Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) reports Sole Gas Project delayed by bushfires

Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) reports work on their Sole Gas Project in East Gippsland has been delayed by two weeks following bushfire activity in the area.



APA Group (ASX:APA) is completing the upgrade to the Orbost Gas Processing Plant in the area to process gas from the Sole gas field.



They have evacuated all non-essential personnel from the area.



APA has advised the plant has not been impacted by the fires and power is available on site.



The Orbost Gas Processing Plant is equipped with fire protection and fighting facilities.



Cooper Energy reiterated their gratitude for the firefighters and emergency workers and sympathy for families affected in the area.



Shares in Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) trading 0.8 per cent lower at 63 cents.

