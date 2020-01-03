Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) completes acquisition of Kalgoorlie Lake View

by Rachael Jones January 03, 2020 11:00 AM

Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) has successfully completed the acquisition of all the shares in Kalgoorlie Lake View, which holds a 50 per cent interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines.

They acquired the interest in KCGM, which owns the Kalgoorlie Super Pit gold mine, from Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

As part of the transaction, Northern Star has also acquired certain additional associated assets from Newmont.

Shares in Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) are trading 2.3 per cent higher $11.43.
 

