Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) sees berry tenants packing shed damaged in fires

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (ASX:VTH) who leases assets to Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) says they packing shed at Tumbarumba berry farm has been damaged by bushfires.



Vitalharvest owns Australia’s largest citrus and berry portfolio understands that the Dunns Road fire, which has burnt over 130,000ha of land has not materially impacted their plants.



Assets owned by the tenant, including the packing equipment and several vehicles, have also been damaged.



Access to the property remains limited so a full assessment of the damage will not be completed until the region is safe and access available.



Shares in Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) are trading 1 per cent higher at $2.54

