ALS (ASX:ALQ) buys the Aquimisa Group

ALS (ASX:ALQ) today announced the acquisition of the Aquimisa Group.



Aquimisa is the leading independent food testing business in Southern Europe with national coverage throughout Spain and regional laboratories in Portugal and Brazil with annual revenues exceeding 20 million euro.



They specialise in performing chemical and microbiological food analyses, quality control and food safety consultancy services.



The acquisition was funded from existing debt facilities within the Group. The transaction is not subject to security holder or regulatory approval.



Shares in ALS (ASX:ALQ) are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $9.17

