ALS (ASX:ALQ) buys the Aquimisa Group

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 03, 2020 10:15 AM

ALS (ASX:ALQ) today announced the acquisition of the Aquimisa Group.

Aquimisa is the leading independent food testing business in Southern Europe with national coverage throughout Spain and regional laboratories in Portugal and Brazil with annual revenues exceeding 20 million euro.

They specialise in performing chemical and microbiological food analyses, quality control and food safety consultancy services.

The acquisition was funded from existing debt facilities within the Group. The transaction is not subject to security holder or regulatory approval.

Shares in ALS (ASX:ALQ) are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $9.17
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.