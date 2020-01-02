The IVE Group (ASX:IGL) complete acquisition of Salmat Marketing Solutions

The IVE Group (ASX:IGL) has completed the acquisitions of Salmat Marketing Solutions and Reach Media New Zealand, the Australian and New Zealand catalogue distribution business of Salmat (ASX:SLM).



This transaction was originally announced to the market on 25th November 2019.



Salmat currently provides a wide range of back office solutions through their Philippines-based Managed Services business, MicroSourcing.



Reach Media NZ was Salmat’s letterbox and e-catalogue distribution business.



Shares in the IVE Group (ASX:IGL) closed 1.7 per cent higher at $2.46.

