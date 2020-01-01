Fluence (ASX:FLC) signals delay in revenue recognition

Wastewater treatment company, Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) has signalled a delay in the recognition of US$20 million revenue.



Fluence previously announced that it had penned an agreement worth 165 million Euros with the Federal Government of Ivory Coast for the supply of a surface-water treatment plant.



Third party financing for the transaction is being provided through a loan from Israel Discount Bank and the State of Israel.



Fluence says that despite all parties to the finance contract agreeing on its terms, there has been a delay in execution– which may result in a short-term deferral of revenue that was expected to be recognised in 2019.



Shares in Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) closed 6.2 per cent higher at $0.43 on Tuesday.

