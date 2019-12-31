Integrated Green Energy Solutions (ASX:IGE) finalises USA deal

by Rachael Jones December 31, 2019 01:25 PM

GEP Fuel and Energy Indiana are partners in the US and together with Integrated Green Energy Solutions (ASX:IGE) they formed Integrated Green Partners.

As a result of recent meetings held with IGP in Texas, a commercial transaction has been agreed in relation to the procurement of the IGES plastics to fuel modules.

IGES would be paid a down-payment for initial module construction costs.

The upfront-payment agreed is USD$39,600,000.00 and forms part of the USD $70,000,000.00 that will ultimately be paid to IGES for the 24 modules.

Shares in Green Energy Solutions (ASX:IGE) are trading 9.1 per cent lower at $0.10.
 

