Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) confirms potential for a large gold system

by Rachael Jones December 31, 2019 01:25 PM

Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) has seen highly encouraging results from current drilling targeting satellite deposits within the Company’s Bardoc Gold Project.

Bardoc is located 50km north of Kalgoorlie in WA.

The recently acquired Mayday North Project has seen broad zones of gold mineralisation, confirming its potential to host significant mineralisation after having virtually no exploration for the past 15 years.

Drilling during December also targeted extensions at both shallow and deeper positions at El Dorado.

