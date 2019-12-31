Prairie Mining (ASX:PDZ) says Bogdanka has been awarded a mining concession by the relevant Polish government authorities for the K6-7 deposit area.



The K6-7 deposit forms an integral part of Prairie’s planned Jan Karski Mine at the Company’s Lublin concession.



In February 2019, Prairie formally notified the Polish government that there exists an investment dispute between the Company and the Polish government.



The dispute arises out of certain measures taken by Poland they say in breach of the Energy Charter Treaty and Australia-Poland Bilateral Investment Treaty.



The company says they are taking all necessary actions to pursue its legal rights regarding its investments in Poland.



Shares in Prairie Mining (ASX:PDZ) are trading 8.7 per cent lower at $0.21.

