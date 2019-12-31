Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) signs an agreement with Qube (ASX:QUB)

Explorer of silica sands Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) has entered into a Contractor Agreement with Qube (ASX:QUB).



Qube presently handles in excess of 85 million of bulk ore and minerals across mineral sands, lithium, fertilizer, concentrate, coal, iron ore and bulk liquid sectors.



Perpetual’s flagship asset is the Beharra Project, located 300km north of Perth and is 96km south of the port town of Geraldton in Western Australia.



Shares in Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) are trading 4.4 per cent higher at $0.05.

