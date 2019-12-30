Final trading day of the year: ASX poised to open lower

It’s the last day of trading for 2019 and Australian shares are set to open lower. Over in the US stocks fell on light trading. The S&P 500 fell the most in more than three weeks. Tech shares saw falls with Facebook and Amazon among the biggest decliners. Not much movement on the commodities front, oil has fallen slightly and gold has gained.



Markets



Wall Street closed lower yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6 per cent to close at 28462 the S&P 500 lost 0.6 per cent to close at 3221 and the NASDAQ lost 0.7 per cent to close at 8946.



European markets closed lower: London’s FTSE lost 0.8 per cent, Paris lost 0.9 per cent and Frankfurt lost 0.7 per cent.



Asian markets closed mixed: Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 1.2 per cent.



Taking all of this into equation, the ASX futures are pointing to a 64 points fall. Yesterday, the Australian share market closed lower with the S&P/ASX 200 Index closing 17 points lower at 6,805.



Company news



Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) is set to say goodbye to Fiona Last their Company Secretary. Matt Young, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Company Secretary of TWE with effect from today. TWE Board wishes to thank Ms Last for her valuable contribution to TWE over the last 5 years. Shares in Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) yesterday close 0.1 per cent lower at $16.60.



Ex-dividends



Eildon Capital (ASX:EDC) paying 1.93 cents fully franked

MCP Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) paying 1.09 cents unfranked



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 9.15AM was buying 69.96 US cents, 53.37 Pence Sterling, 76.18 Yen and 62.46 Euro cents.



Commodities



Iron Ore futures suggest a 0.1 per cent fall.

Gold has gained $0.10 to US$1,518 an ounce.

Silver has gained $0.03 to US$17.98 an ounce.

Oil has fallen by $0.06 to US$61.66 a barrel.

