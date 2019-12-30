FBR (ASX:FBR) completes Share Purchase Plan offer

Robotic technology company FBR (ASX:FBR) has completed its Share Purchase Plan offer of new fully paid ordinary shares at 4.5 cents per share.



They raised a further $3.0 million in addition to the $5.5 million raised at the same price in the Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors announced on 5 December 2019.



Following completion of the Share Purchase Plan offer, 66,489,304 new FBR shares are expected to be allotted on 30 December 2019, with holding statements despatched to participating Shareholders on 3 January 2020.



FBR is the creator of Hadrian X, the world's first fully automated end-to-end robotic bricklayer.



Shares in FBR (ASX:FBR) closed 2.2 per cent lower at $0.04 yesterday.

