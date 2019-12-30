Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals

by Rachael Jones December 31, 2019 09:00 AM

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) has today started the process of resuming operations at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa.

This follows discussions led by the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, involving all stakeholders focused on securing stability in order to address the issues in the community and provide the stable environment necessary for RBM to resume operations.

As previously advised, titanium dioxide slag production for 2019 is now expected to be at the bottom end of 2019 guidance of between 1.2 and 1.4 million tonnes.

Shares in Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) closed 0.9 per cent lower at $101.60 yesterday.
 

