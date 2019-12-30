Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) pens $6M agreement

A wholly-owned US subsidiary of health imaging company, Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) has penned a 5 year, multi million dollar agreement with Nines.



Pro Medicus CEO Dr Sam Hupert says “the team behind Nines are incredibly well known and respected in machine learning, AI, and radiology circles. Partnering with them will allow us to support their efforts to develop future products with our highly optimised Visage 7 cloud-based solution for on-demand reads.”



Pro Medicus are expected to accrue in excess of $6 million over the life of the contract, with implementation in the next few weeks in order to go live in the second quarter of the 2020 calendar year.



Shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) are trading 2.1 per cent higher at $24.01.