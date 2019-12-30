Worley (ASX:WOR) to advise on Egyptian nuclear power plant

Worley (ASX:WOR) has won a consultation services contract for the first Egyptian nuclear power plant.



The Nuclear Power Plants Authority of the Arab Republic of Egypt awarded the contract for the project which will be located on the Mediterranean coast, west of Alexandria.



The power plant will comprise of four pressurised water reactors with a nameplate capacity of 4800 megawatts.



Under the contract which will extend to 2030, Worley will provide technical support including engineering and design review, project management, procurement, quality assurance, commissioning and related activities.



