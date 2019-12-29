Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) secures US$3M order

Wastewater management company, Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) has secured a follow-on order for Aspiral from Aerospace Kaitian Environmental Technology.



The order is valued at US$3 million.



Shipments are expected to begin immediately and will extend into early 2020.



Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé says “repeat bulk orders from partners like Kaitian are a testament to the trust Fluence has gained in China and the efficacy of our AspiralTM products, including quick construction, deployment and commissioning, as well as reliable ongoing performance and simple operations and maintenance.”



Shares in Fluence Corporation (ASX:FLC) closed flat at 39 cents on Friday.

