AVITA Medical (ASX:AV) secures FDA approval

Dual listed, medical tech company, AVITA Medical (ASX:AVH, NASDAQ:RECEL) has announced the resignation of joint company secretary Tamara Barr.



Her tenure in the role was short lived, following her appointment in only September of this year. Mark Licciardo, also of Mertons, will continue to act as Company Secretary of Avita Medical.



This news comes as the company receives US FDA approval to conduct a feasibility study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the RECELL® Autologous Cell Harvesting Device for repigmentation of lesions.



The device is designed to assist Vitiligo, a skin condition which affects approximately 6.5 million people in the United States.



Shares in AVITA Medical (ASX:AVH) closed 2.4 per cent higher at 64 cents on Friday.

