Centuria Property Funds No. 2, as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) is pleased to confirm settlement of two industrial assets via a sale and leaseback with biscuit maker Arnotts.



The acquisition of two high quality industrial assets was for $236 million.



They are located at 46 Robinson Road East, Virginia QLD and 23-41 Galway Avenue, Marleston SA.



Shares in Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) closed flat at $3.42.