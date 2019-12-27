Dragontail Systems (ASX:DTS) sees Pizza Hut accelerate the Algo Platform

Dragontail Systems (ASX:DTS) is pleased to announce that Pizza Pan Group, the Australian master franchisee for Pizza Hut, owned by YUM! Brands, has decided to expedite the nationwide rollout of the Algo Platform.



It will be in 250 Pizza Hut stores across Australia and be completed it by the end of Q2 2020.



Following the success of the first installed stores, the improvement in performance and customer's satisfaction, the Pizza Hut Board of Directors has decided to accelerate the deployment of the Algo Platform in Pizza Hut stores across Australia.



Shares in Dragontail Systems (ASX:DTS) closed 1 per cent lower at $0.10.

