Silver Lake (ASX:SLR) and Gold Road (ASX:GOR) both see gains: ASX closes 0.4% higher

It has been a positive day of trade for the Australian share market back after its two day Christmas break managing to close 0.4 per cent higher. .Materials was the best sector today with Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) and Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) both seeing gains. Shares in Ausnet (ASX:AST) fell today.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 28 points higher to finish at 6,822.



Overt the week we closed 0.1 per cent higher or 5 points higher.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting rise 51 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a rise of 4points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a lift of 22 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 30point rise for tomorrow morning.



Broker moves



Morgans has downgraded Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) from an Add to a Hold with a target price of $16.38 Current Price is $14.66. They say the company has taken the market by surprise with a decision to ramp up investment for the future in both its lottery reseller and SaaS businesses. Updated earnings guidance subsequently fell short of consensus expectations. Shares in Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) added 5.6 per cent at $15.55.



Company news



Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) says its Share Purchase Plan announced to the market on 29 November and 2 December 2019 closed on 20 December 2019. The SPP allowed eligible shareholders, the opportunity to subscribe for up to $27,000 worth of new shares in Zip at the price of $3.70. The SPP followed the successful completion of the upsized $60 million (before costs) placement to new and existing institutional, sophisticated and professional investors announced to the market on 29 November and 2 December 2019. Shares in Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) closed 4 per cent lower at $0.01.



Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) has reached an agreeement with Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust, UK, to implement the OPENeP Electronic Prescribing and Medications Administration (ePMA) system produced by Better. Total value of the contract is $1.9 million to be recognised over six years.

Centuria Property Funds No. 2, as Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) is pleased to confirm settlement of two industrial assets via a sale and leaseback with biscuit maker Arnotts. The acquisition of two high quality industrial assets was for $236 million.



Best and worst performers of the day



The best performing sector was Materials adding 1.1 per cent while the worst performing sector was Healthcare, shedding 0.5 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR), rising 7.3 per cent to close at $1.32. Shares in Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) and Gold Road Resouces (ASX:GOR) followed higher.



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Ausnet Services (ASX:AST), 2 per cent to $1.73, followed by shares in GWA Group (ASX:GWA) and Beach Energy (ASX:BPT).



Asian markets



Mixed: Japan’s Nikkei has lost 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has gained 1.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has gained 0.8 per cent.



US indices over the week are all higher. The Dow Jones has gained 0.6 per cent and so has the S&P while the NASDAQ has gained 1.1 per cent .



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,514 an ounce.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.7 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.07 up at US$61.75 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 69.54US cents.

