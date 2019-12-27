Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) signs contract for medications management solution

Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) has reached an agreeement with Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust, UK, to implement the OPENeP Electronic Prescribing and Medications Administration (ePMA) system produced by Better.



Total value of the contract is $1.9 million to be recognised over six years.



This project will represent Alcidion’s first implementation of OPENeP.



Dartford and Gravesham is a forward-looking NHS Trust with an ambitious strategic plan of achieving full digital maturity by the adoption of integrated, best of breed technology solutions and being Paperless at the Point of Care by 2020.



Shares in Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) are trading 2.7 per cent higher at $0.19.

