Wall Street rises after Christmas break: ASX to open lower

The market unfortunately is looking to take a dip after its break although Wall Street saw some movement in the opposite direction rising up in overnight trade. Wall Street is still optimistic over the signing of the US 'phase one' trade deal. On the commodities front, oil and gold have risen.



Markets



Wall Street closed up yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 per cent to close at 28,621, the S&P 500 added 0.5 per cent to close at 3,240 and the NASDAQ added 0.8 per cent to close at 9,022.



European markets closed mixed: London’s FTSE added 0.1 per cent, Paris last traded flat and Frankfurt lost 0.1 per cent at their last close.



Asian markets closed mixed: Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.9 per cent.



Taking all of this into equation, the ASX futures are pointing to a 5 points fall. On Tuesday the Australian share market closed higher with the S&P/ASX 200 Index closing 9 points higher at 6,794.





Company news



Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX), has submitted a complete clinical briefing package to the US FDA for its first product TLX591-CDx1. Telix has also completed the additional manufacturing and product release analytics that were recommended by the FDA. Consequently, the amended Drug Master File (DMF) will be filed with the FDA during January 2020 as part of the company’s ongoing NDA submission process. TLX591-CDx is a small molecule-based imaging agent for use with Positron Emission Tomography (PET). It targets a cell surface antigen called Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) that is over-expressed on most prostate cancer cells. Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) closed 7 per cent higher at $1.61.





Ex-dividends



Fat Prophets (ASX:FPP) paying about 3 cents unfranked.



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 9.30AM was buying 69.46 US cents, 53.46 Pence Sterling, 76.12 Yen and 62.60 Euro cents.



Commodities



Iron Ore futures suggest a 0.6per cent rise

Gold has gained $11.20 to US$1,516 an ounce.

Silver has gained $0.13 to US$17.98 an ounce.

Oil has risen by $0.64 to US$61.75 a barrel.

