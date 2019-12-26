OM Holdings (ASX:OMH) to restart operations at Bootu Creek Mine

The Board of OM Holdings (ASX:OMH) has received approval for it to recommence in-pit mining operations at the Bootu Creek Manganese Mine in the Northern Territory.



The approval has been provided by the Northern Territory Department of Primary Industry and Resources, since the suspension of mining operations in August 2019, following a fatal accident and the tragic death of Craig Butler.



There is no current proposal for any in-pit mining operations in the Tourag Pit, where the fatality took place.



The Bootu Creek Mine is located near Tennant Creek in the NT and mines manganese ore.



The Company employs and contracts over 200 people at the mine.



Shares in OM Holdings (ASX:OMH) closed flat at 49 cents on Tuesday.

