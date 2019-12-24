No Santa rally this Christmas Eve: ASX closes 0.1% higher

It was a shorter day for the Australian share market this Christmas Eve with a mostly positive day of trade the local bourse managed to close 0.1 per cent higher. Gold Road (ASX:GOR) and Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) saw rises today as Vocus (ASX:VOC) and Elders (ASX:ELD) fell lower. As for the sectors today healthcare led the day and consumer staples fell lower.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 9 points higher to finish at 6,794.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a rise of 7 points.

S&P 500 futures are flat.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a fall of 5 points.

And the ASX200 futures are flat for tomorrow morning.



Company news



Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) has revised its production guidance for the December quarter following changes to maintenance schedules to bring forward a plant shutdown previously planned for February 2020. As a result, production in the quarter is now expected to total approximately 45,000 – 50,000 wmt (previous guidance was 53,000 – 57,000 wmt).The 94-hour shutdown was accelerated to enable replacement of components on the process plant’s grinding circuits. In addition, during the December quarter, production was negatively affected by lower than forecast crusher performance. Shares in Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) closed 2 per cent higher at $0.05.



AngloGold Ashanti (ASX:AGG) with its joint venture partner, IAMGOLD Corporation has agreed to sell their interests in SEMOS to Allied Gold Corp.



Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) has signed a 13 year deal with Uniper Global Commodities for the supply of liquefied natural gas. They will initially supply up to 0.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), increasing to approximately 1 Mtpa from 2025.



Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) filed an application with the Virginia State Corporation Commissions for an approval for an increase in the maximum level of tolls for the Dulles Greenway.



Best and worst performers



The best performing sector was Healthcare adding 1 per cent while the worst performing sector was Consumer Staples, shedding 0.6 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR), rising 7.7 per cent to close at $1.20. Shares in Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) and Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) followed higher.



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Vocus Group (ASX:VOC), dropping 2.6 per cent to close at $2.95. Shares in Elders (ASX:ELD) and Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) followed lower.



Asian markets



Mixed: Japan’s Nikkei has lost 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has lost 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has gained 0.2 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,489 an ounce.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 0.2 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.12 up at US$60.64 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 69.15 US cents.

