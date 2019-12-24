AngloGold Ashanti (ASX:AGG) agrees to sell its interest in the Sadiola Mine

by Rachael Jones December 24, 2019 11:00 AM

AngloGold Ashanti (ASX:AGG) with its joint venture partner, IAMGOLD Corporation has agreed to sell their interests in SEMOS to Allied Gold Corp.

SEMOS’ principal asset is the Sadiola Mine located in the Kayes region of Western Mali.

AngloGold Ashanti and IMG each hold a 41 per cent interest in SEMOS with the remaining 18 per cent interest held by the Government of Mali.

They will sell their collective interests in SEMOS to Allied Gold for a cash consideration of US$105 million.

Shares in AngloGold Ashanti (ASX:AGG) are trading 0.66 per cent lower at $6.01
 

