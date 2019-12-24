Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) applies for future toll price schedule for the US

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) filed an application with the Virginia State Corporation Commissions for an approval for an increase in the maximum level of tolls for the Dulles Greenway.



Any increase requires approval by the Commission and a final outcome on the Application is expected within the next 12 months.



Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) have 100 per cent of the economic interest in the Dulles Greenway, a 22km toll road in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



Shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) trading 0.8 per cent higher at $8.03.

