Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) applies for future toll price schedule for the US

by Rachael Jones December 24, 2019 10:15 AM

Last Updated: 24/12/2019 1:59 PM

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) filed an application with the Virginia State Corporation Commissions for an approval for an increase in the maximum level of tolls for the Dulles Greenway.

Any increase requires approval by the Commission and a final outcome on the Application is expected within the next 12 months.

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) have 100 per cent of the economic interest in the Dulles Greenway, a 22km toll road in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) trading 0.8 per cent higher at $8.03.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.