Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) has signed a 13 year deal with Uniper Global Commodities for the supply of liquefied natural gas.



They will initially supply up to 0.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), increasing to approximately 1 Mtpa from 2025.



Supply from 2025 is conditional upon a final investment decision on the Scarborough development.



Shares in Woodside Petroleum (AX:WPL) trading 0.9 per cent higher at $35.05.