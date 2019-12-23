Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) buys a Canberra office building

Company News

by Rachael Jones December 23, 2019 12:30 PM

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) has bought a large office building in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, for $71.5 million.

Settlement is expected to occur on 28 February 2020.

Garema Court is a seven level, A Grade office building with ground floor retail situated in a premium location in the Civic precinct of the Canberra CBD.

The building is 99 per cent occupied.

The building’s office space is wholly leased to The Commonwealth of Australia with a March 2024 expiry.

Shares in Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) are trading 0.8 per cent higher at $1.26.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.