Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) buys a Canberra office building

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) has bought a large office building in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, for $71.5 million.



Settlement is expected to occur on 28 February 2020.



Garema Court is a seven level, A Grade office building with ground floor retail situated in a premium location in the Civic precinct of the Canberra CBD.



The building is 99 per cent occupied.



The building’s office space is wholly leased to The Commonwealth of Australia with a March 2024 expiry.



