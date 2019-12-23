The Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) raises $90m from retail shareholders

by Rachael Jones December 23, 2019 11:00 AM

The Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) had a well supported share purchase plan having received applications for approximately $90 million from shareholders.

The issue price per new fully paid ordinary share under the SPP will be $7.27 per Share, which represents a 2 per cent discount.

As a result of the strong support for the SPP received from shareholders, BOQ has decided to accept all valid applications from Eligible Shareholders in full with no scale back to be applied.

Shares in the Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) trading flat at $7.37.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
