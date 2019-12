The Board of BHP (ASX:BHP) today announced that Andrew Mackenzie’s retirement date will be 31 March 2020, three months earlier than previously announced on 14 November 2019.



The Board is confident that the CEO transition is proceeding well and ahead of schedule, with Mike Henry assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer from 1 January 2020.



Andrew Mackenzie assumed the role in back in May 2013.



Shares in BHP (ASX:BHP) are trading 1.3 per cent lower at $39.21