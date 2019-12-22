Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) signs a deal with the ATO

by Rachael Jones December 23, 2019 10:15 AM

Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) has entered into an agreement with the Australian Taxation Office to provide Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) and cyber security services estimated to be worth approximately $20 million.

The deal is for an initial 3-year term.

The Secure Internet Gateway is a critical service to securely manage the connection between the ATO's IT environments and the internet, protecting the ATO from security threats.

Macquarie will invest in upgrading its whole of-government Secure Internet Gateway to support this deal and introduce the latest cyber security technology for all its Government customers.

Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) are trading 1.32 per cent higher at $23.10
 

