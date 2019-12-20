Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) secures extension of Shell brand licence

Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) has made an agreement with Shell Brands International to extend its license of the Shell brand on retail automotive fuels in Australia.



The licence will be extended to 31 December 2029 on substantially the same commercial terms as the existing agreement.



CEO of Viva Energy, Scott Wyatt, says “Viva Energy has long history as the custodian of the Shell brand on retail automotive fuels in Australia, and we are excited and proud to continue that history”.



Viva Energy supplies approximately a quarter of the Australia’s liquid fuel requirements through a network of more than 1,200 service stations.



Shares in Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) are trading 1.02 per cent lower at $1.95.