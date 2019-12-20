Worley Parsons (ASX:WOR) pens new contract and 5 year extension

Company News

by Katrina Bullock December 20, 2019 11:30 AM

Engineering, procurement and construction major Worley Parsons (ASX:WOR) has penned a 5 year extension for its contract with Imperial Oil and Syncrude Canada.

Worley Parsons has been working with these companies since 1991 providing a full range of engineering, procurement and project delivery services for brownfield and greenfield projects in Canada.

Meanwhile, Marathon Petroleum Company has also awarded Worley a contract to provide detailed engineering services for the conversion of the Dickinson refinery, located in North Dakota.

Under the contract, the facility will be converted to a renewable diesel refinery.

Shares in Worley Parsons (ASX:WOR) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $15.69.