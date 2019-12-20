Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) releases DARRT-1 study clinical data

Clinical drug development company Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) has released DARRT-1 study clinical data.



The Company says the “DARRT program delivers strong anti-cancer response in 47 per cent of men with late-stage prostate cancer”.



An independent oncologist, Professor Paul de Souza, has confirmed the significance of this high response rate.



The company hopes that the “promising new therapy” will meet a “major unmet need in prostate cancer”.



The planned adaptive design Phase 2 study is expected to be the final step before gaining marketing approval.



Shares in Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) are trading 1.61 per cent higher at 32 cents.