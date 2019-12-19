Telix (ASX:TLX) collaborator awarded research grant

Biopharmaceutical company, Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) is pleased to announce that Telix collaborator Professor Frédéric Hollande has been awarded a research grant for cancer research which is set to take place over 3 years.



The grant was awarded under Cancer Australia’s Priority-driven Collaborative Cancer Research Scheme.



Telix’s Director of R&D, Dr Michael Wheatcroft says “Telix is committed to exploring new potential indications for its Molecularly Targeted Radiation assets and is delighted to support local Australian researchers in their work to find new options for patients with advanced colorectal cancer who have exhausted the standard options.”



Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) closed 1.96 per cent lower at $1.50 yesterday.