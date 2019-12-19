New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) appoints new directors to its Responsible Entity

New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) has announced new appointments and changes to the board of Walsh & Company Investments.



Wash & Company is the Responsible Entity for New Energy Solar Fund.



The Responsible Entity has appointed Stuart Nisbett as independent Chairman and Peter Shear as independent director.



As part of these changes to the Responsible Entity's board, Alex MacLachlan will step down from his role as Chairman and director.



Shares in New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) gained 1.13 per cent to closed at $1.34 yesterday