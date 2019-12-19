Alcidion (ASX:ALC) wins UK contract

Digital healthcare business Alcidion (ASX:ALC) has won a contract worth $500,000 over three years to provide patient assessment services to the UK's Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.



Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust will apply Alcidion’s Patientrack software to improve patient care and safety.



The software will be used to monitor patient’s vital signs and observations at the bedside. Enabling nurses and doctors to receive automatic alerts to patients at risk of deterioration, so that they can intervene earlier.



Over the last twelve months shares in Alcidion are up 260 per cent.



Today Alcidion (ASX:ALC) shares are trading 1.35 per cent lower at 18 cents.



