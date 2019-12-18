Coca-Cola Amatil’s (ASX:CCL) CFO leaves for Ramsay Healthcare (ASX:RHC)

Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) is set to say goodbye to Martyn Roberts as their Group Chief Financial Officer to take up a position with Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC).



Before Coca-cola, he worked for seven years at Woolworths (ASX:WOW) in various senior executive roles including Finance Director Supermarkets, General Manager of Woolworths Petrol and General Manager Corporate Strategy and Business Development.



Coca-cola will start an internal and external search to identify a suitable candidate to replace Mr Roberts in 2020.



Shares in Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) are trading 1.24 per cent higher at $11.45.

