Coca-Cola Amatil’s (ASX:CCL) CFO leaves for Ramsay Healthcare (ASX:RHC)

by Rachael Jones December 18, 2019 11:40 AM

Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) is set to say goodbye to Martyn Roberts as their Group Chief Financial Officer to take up a position with Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC).

Before Coca-cola, he worked for seven years at Woolworths (ASX:WOW) in various senior executive roles including Finance Director Supermarkets, General Manager of Woolworths Petrol and General Manager Corporate Strategy and Business Development.

Coca-cola will start an internal and external search to identify a suitable candidate to replace Mr Roberts in 2020.

Shares in Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) are trading 1.24 per cent higher at $11.45.
 

Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.