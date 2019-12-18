Seven West Media’s (ASX:SWM) proposed acquisition of Prime will not be opposed by the ACCC

Company News

by Rachael Jones December 18, 2019 10:50 AM

The ACCC will not oppose Seven West Media’s (ASX:SWM) proposed acquisition of Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT).

Seven West Media is proposing to acquire Prime, its main regional television broadcasting affiliate.

The ACCC notes recent media speculation that Prime’s shareholders may not vote in favour of the deal at their vote scheduled for this Thursday 19 December.

The ACCC’s approval of the deal is made on the basis that Seven West Media will divest its Spirit and RedFM radio networks in regional WA to a third party to meet requirements of the Broadcasting Services Act 1992.

The majority of Prime’s broadcast content is currently supplied by Seven West Media, but Prime produces its own regional news broadcasts in some areas, including regional WA where it broadcasts the GWN7 News on weeknights.

Seven West Media’s (ASX:SWM) are trading 1.45 per cent higher at $0.35.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.