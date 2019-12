The Board of ANZ Bank New Zealand (ASX:ANZ) today announced that Antonia Watson has been appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer.



She will also be a Director of ANZ NZ.



She has been ANZ NZ’s Acting CEO since May.



As ANZ NZ CEO she will sit on ANZ Banking Group‘s Executive Committee and will also have responsibilities for the Pacific.



She is the first New Zealand woman to lead the organisation.



Shares in ANZ (ASX:ANZ) closed 0.12 per cent higher at $25.08 yesterday.