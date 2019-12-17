The Independence Group (ASX:IGO) extend offer period for takeover bid

The Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) is looking to extend the offer period for the off market take over offer for Panoramic Resources.



They say there have been breaches of several defeating conditions of the offer.



IGO reserves its rights in relation to these breaches, including whether to rely on these breaches to terminate its offer.



To enable further time for IGO to assess its position in relation to the breaches of several defeating conditions of the offer, IGO has extended the offer so that it now closes at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 17 January 2020.



Shares in the Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) closed 0.16 per cent higher at $6.31 yesterday.

