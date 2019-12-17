The Independence Group (ASX:IGO) extend offer period for takeover bid

Company News

by Rachael Jones December 18, 2019 08:20 AM

The Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) is looking to extend the offer period for the off market take over offer for Panoramic Resources.

They say there have been breaches of several defeating conditions of the offer.

IGO reserves its rights in relation to these breaches, including whether to rely on these breaches to terminate its offer.

To enable further time for IGO to assess its position in relation to the breaches of several defeating conditions of the offer, IGO has extended the offer so that it now closes at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 17 January 2020.

Shares in the Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) closed 0.16 per cent higher at $6.31 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.