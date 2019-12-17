iSignthis (ASX:ISX) subsidary Probanx contracts further customers

iSignthis (ASX:ISX) is pleased to announce that their subsidiary, Probanx Solutions has finalised licensing and support agreements with two new unrelated entities.



Management Financial Group comprises leading companies specializing in the provision of non-banking financial services in Central and Eastern Europe.



And Currency One SA is an online currency exchange market in Poland. It was established as a result of merging the first currency peer-to-peer platform enabling users to exchange currencies quickly and safely.

