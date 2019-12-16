AP Eagers (ASX:APE) apologises to employees for underpayment

Car retailer AP Eagers (ASX:APE) has identified inconsistencies in its payroll system, which have unintentionally resulted in over six thousand employees not being paid their full entitlements.



Over a seven year period the total payment shortfall equates to $4.5 million.



It was discovered during a company-initiated review as they implemented a new time and attendance system to centralise its payroll systems.



These systems have been previously managed by individual dealerships, some of which were acquired by AP Eagers in recent years.



AP Eagers has self-reported to the Fair Work Ombudsman and has pledged to fully cooperate during any investigation conducted by the Ombudsman.



Shares in AP Eagers (ASX:APE) are trading 1.38 per cent lower at $10.

