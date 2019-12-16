Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) to say goodbye to fomer Prime Minister Sir John Key

Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) reports that Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Sir John Key will retire from its Board of Directors in March.



Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says Sir John indicated earlier this year that 2020 would possibly be his last as a Director due to increasing commitments on his professional time in New Zealand and overseas.



He says the airline is in great hands under Dame Therese, and incoming Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran. A replacement has not yet been named.



Shares in Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) closed 1.86 per cent higher at $2.74 yesterday.

