Keytone’s (ASX:KTD) New Zealand facility gets regulatory tick of approval

Company News

by Anna Napoli December 16, 2019 11:25 AM

Keytone Dairy Corporation (ASX:KTD) has received all regulatory approvals for its second manufacturing facility in New Zealand allowing it to manufacture and export formulated dairy nutritional products.

The additional capacity from the second manufacturing facility will more than triple Keytone Dairy’s total name plate product manufacturing capacity in New Zealand on a one shift basis.

The company says it is now in a position to manufacture significantly higher volumes of finished product from its New Zealand manufacturing facilities more efficiently across a broader range of the Company’s proprietary product suite.

Shares in Keytone Dairy Corporation (ASX:KTD are trading 9.59 per cent higher at $0.40.

Anna Napoli

Finance News Network
Anna joined FNN February 2018 and also works with Channel 7 as a freelance producer. Anna has also worked as a lawyer and lecturer. She has also presented news updates for interstate news with Southern Cross Austereo.