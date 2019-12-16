Keytone’s (ASX:KTD) New Zealand facility gets regulatory tick of approval

Keytone Dairy Corporation (ASX:KTD) has received all regulatory approvals for its second manufacturing facility in New Zealand allowing it to manufacture and export formulated dairy nutritional products.



The additional capacity from the second manufacturing facility will more than triple Keytone Dairy’s total name plate product manufacturing capacity in New Zealand on a one shift basis.



The company says it is now in a position to manufacture significantly higher volumes of finished product from its New Zealand manufacturing facilities more efficiently across a broader range of the Company’s proprietary product suite.



Shares in Keytone Dairy Corporation (ASX:KTD are trading 9.59 per cent higher at $0.40.

