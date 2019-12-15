Beach (ASX:BPT) provides Beharra Springs Deep update

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) has completed flow testing at the Beharra Springs Deep-1 gas discovery in licence L11 in the Perth Basin.



The mining company says the Beharra Springs Deep-1 flow test confirms the presence of high quality Kingia Sandstone reservoir.



The well is expected to be tied into the existing Beharra Springs gas facility by the end of 2020.



The data obtained from well testing will be integrated with other subsurface data to enable estimation of the size of the gas resource and planning for potential follow-up appraisal drilling in FY21.



Shares in Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) are trading 0.38 per cent higher at $2.62.



