Auckland Airport (ASX:AIA) October total passenger volumes down by 1.1%

Auckland Airport (ASX:AIA) total passenger volumes decreased by 1.1 per cent in October 2019 versus last year.



International passengers (excl. Transits) were down 0.7 per cent, while transit passengers were up 3.9 per cent and domestic passengers were down by 1.9 per cent.



The airport says growth in Taiwanese visitor arrivals continues to be a highlight up 77.4 per cent in October 2019 versus last year.



Queenstown Airport continues strong international passenger growth up 18.7 per cent in October 2019 versus last year, driven by continued increase in international services largely due to Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia operating separate services post the end of their code share agreement.



Shares in Auckland Airport (ASX:AIA) shares closed 1.65 per cent lower at $8.35 on Friday.

